Lisnaskea Bank of Ireland branch to close

Bank of Ireland today announced the outcome of a strategic review of its Northern Ireland business which will affect customers of its branch in Lisnaskea.

The bank is planning to close the branch and expects this will happen by the end of the year. The Bank’s agreement with the Post Office means that customers will be able to use their local Post Office for their transactions.

Bank of Ireland said the changes were being made in response to significant and accelerating trends in how people are banking.

Advertisement

By the end of the year, the number of Bank of Ireland branches in Northern Ireland will reduce from 28 to 13. Alongside this change, a £7 million investment programme will be delivered to improve the revised branch network, invest in technology, and enhance customer service. The Bank of Ireland UK headquarters will also relocate from London to Belfast.

Personal and business customers will be able to use over 500 Post Office branches to make lodgements of cash and cheques, withdraw cash and make balance enquiries. Bank of Ireland business customers will also be able to access enhanced services including cheque encashment, bulk cash lodgements and obtaining pre-ordered coin at nominated Post Office outlets.