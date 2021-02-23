Pushing ahead.. Carl and Hayden’s fundraising challenge for Autism

ENNISKILLEN man Carl Morrison is taking on a fundraising challenge this month in a bid to raise money for Autism NI.

Carl’s ‘fit 50 in February’ will see him and son Hayden (4) clock up 50km in aid of the worthy cause.

Readers may fondly remember the heart-warming story from May last year when Hayden who is non-verbal received a cuddly Golden Retriever named Marley to help him through lockdown. As restrictions persist Carl has embarked on a fundraising challenge with donations rolling in, so much so that his initial target of £200 was quickly smashed.

Hayden’s mum Zara explained, “My son Hayden has Autism and we seen that Autism NI were running a fundraiser for February. We were drawn to this as we have used Autism NI pre Covid as they have a Fermanagh branch.”

Zara added that the charity has resources online to help children during Covid.

“We have been using the website and saw that during February much needed funds were being raised for Autism. The aim is to do 50k in February. Carl signed up to do ‘Fit 50 in February’ and he is doing it with Hayden who has a special needs pram. When he goes out on the walks he is bringing Hayden with him.”

Touching on the generosity of people who have been quick to back the initiative Zara added, “Initially Carl had thought he might raise about £200 but he’s raised £750 so far and now he’s hoping to get to £1000 by the end of February.”

Zara also spoke briefly about lockdown and added that Marley was now part of the family and much loved by Hayden.

She said, “Marley has been great for keeping him occupied and we’re getting on great. He’s very protective of Hayden. He’s spoilt rotten and is just part of the family now, we couldn’t imagine life before him.”

Anyone who would like to donate to Carl’s ‘Fit 50 in February’ fundraiser can do so by visiting: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/carl-morrison1

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007