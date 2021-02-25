Parents speak out on return to school

IN LESS than two weeks, pre-school, nursery and primary school pupils in P1 to P3 will be making their long awaited return to school after Education Minister Peter Weir announced a phased reopening plan to begin from 8 March.

However, parents have criticised Mr Weir’s decision, deeming it “senseless” as remote learning will come back into force for the week beginning 22 March until the start of the Easter holidays to allow years 12 to 14 to return.

“I can’t understand why the rest of the school years are not returning. Surely they have missed enough already and how are they expected to be prepared for big school?” questioned Amelia McLaughlin.

“When two parents are working full-time, homeschooling has not provided them with the education they would have had if they were at school. Very unfair.”

Kelli Mulcahy-McGoldrick voiced her frustrations, “How do the primary schools affect the secondary pupils getting back to school?” she asked, while Louise Beresford spoke out and said, “The long awaited return to school for a fortnight then back to homelearning and off for two weeks at Easter.

“I have a P3 who can’t wait to return to his normal life. I haven’t the heart to tell him it’s only for two weeks.”

Karen McManus said, “It’s great they go back but the week homeschooling prior to Easter does not make any sense. Scrap it and keep them in school for three weeks before the two week Easter break.” Helena Markey thought the decision was “not very fair” while Suzy Shortt agreed and said, “When there is three children in the house, two can go back and the other can’t. It’s unfair on the child that has to stay home.”

