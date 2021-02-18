Lockdown restrictions extended until April

The Stormont ministers have agreed to extend the Covid19 lockdown restrictions until April 1.

The current lockdown was planned until March 5 but Health Minister Robin Swann previously warned that these restrictions could be extended further.

It is expected that a review of the measures will take place on March 18.

The strict measures were imposed on December 26 to manage the spread of Covid-19, and health officials have since said they want to avoid a further rise in cases around St Patrick’s Day and Easter holidays.

Further information on a return to school is also expected to be announced later.

It is reported that children in primary 1 to primary 3 will go back to school on Monday March 8 while other primary school year groups will not return before Easter.

It is believed that pupils in years 12-14 in post-primary schools will return to class on March 22, while the remaining years will not return to a classroom before Easter.

Earlier today (Thursday) the Department of Health announced a further six Covid-19 linked deaths and 342 new cases of the virus throughout the North.