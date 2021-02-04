Covid fines after ‘disturbance’ at Lisnaskea house

TWO MEN have appeared in court in Enniskillen charged with bail breaches following a disturbance at a house in Lisnaskea at the weekend, while everyone who was in the house at the time has been fined for Covid breaches.

At around 8.20pm Saturday, January 30 police were called to a disturbance at Trasna Way in Lisnaskea. While there they spoke to Christopher Reid (36), of no fixed abode, and Lee Southam (20) of Camphill Park, Newtownbutler.

Reid was on bail on charges of threats to damage property, common assault, criminal damage, and burglary, all relating to August 21 last.

Southam was on bail on unrelated charges of robbery, aggravated taking of a vehicle and damage to the vehicle, common assault, possession of an offensive weapon, and having no insurance in relation to April 5 last.

The court was told when police went into the house they spoke to a woman who was there along with Reid, who was in breach of one of his bail conditions which was stated he was not to be in contact with the woman in question.

They then met Southam, who is not supposed to drink alcohol as one of his bail conditions, going out the back door of the house. He appeared to be intoxicated and told them he had drank a bottle of tonic wine.

All those who were in the house were issued with Covid fines.

Police objected to both men being released on bail, with an officer stating they had concerns over reoffending.

An officer noted Reid had 134 previous convictions, that he has had eight warrants issued for his arrest in the past, and had“a history of breaching bail.”

Defence solicitor Michael Fahy said Reid had not committed any further offences, and accepted that he had breached his bail and was wrong to do so.

District Judge Steven Keown denied Reid bail and remanded him in custody.

With regard Southam, who had no previous convictions, police noted he had breached his bail twice before in the past.

Judge Keown said Southam appeared to have “a very cavalier attitude” to court orders and was a risk to the public due to his disregard of Covid restrictions, but agreed to release him on bail.

