Disgraceful flytipping ruining local scenic spots

FLYTIPPING at one of Fermanagh’s scenic spots has been blasted as “disgraceful” by a local councillor.

SDLP’s John Coyle was made aware of rubbish dumped at Keenaghan this month and took it upon himself to tidy the area up.

Speaking about the incident he said, “It’s a disgrace that in this day and age people think they can just rock up to a bin that is there for fishermen and women that come and enjoy the pristine environment. For them to think it is acceptable to come and dump rubbish in our public spaces is beyond a joke.”

Cllr Coyle went on to outline that commonly rubbish which is flytipped in the countryside would be recyclable.

“The biggest bill that the Council has is for collection and disposal of waste. We are trying to divert as much recyclable stuff as we can away from landfill because we want to encourage everyone to recycle.

“These fly tippers are coming into our area and dumping stuff. People need to be vigilant and if they see this going on it needs to be reported to the Council directly or to a Councillor who will make sure it is followed up.”

Cllr Coyle said that in addition to creating expense flytipping damages the environment. “There is an extra cost to the Council to send staff out to lift flytipping. This type of behaviour also damages the environment. It needs to stop.

“My constituents are proud of the area and we want to keep it looking well.

“When visitors come back after this pandemic we want to welcome them to a clean environment.”

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007