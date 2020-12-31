Western Trust issues appeal for staff

THE Western Trust has issued an “urgent appeal” for staff as the New Year approaches.

Dr Bob Brown, director of primary care and older people’s services made an appeal asking for staff to temporarily come and support their colleagues through this period as he anticipates January “may well be the most difficult month of all”.

Dr Brown made his appeal this week and noted, “We are in this period where Covid rates continue to be very high. Transmission is high across our community areas and admissions to hospital continue to increase.”

Dr Brown said while there is hope given the vaccine roll out has commenced it will take until “at least the spring to vaccinate enough people to increase the herd immunity to fight this pandemic”.

He added that this was why during these “most difficult days and weeks ahead” he was making a special appeal to the workforce to come and help the Trust to open additional beds across all hospitals within the New Year weekend period when the demand for beds is expected to increase.

“I am seeking additional nurses, junior doctors, allied health professionals, social workers, and all members of the health and social care team to come and be part of this support plan to enable us to keep people safe from the front door right through all of our hospital services.”

A social media post on the Western Trust’s Facebook page advises those who feel than can offer some time to help between December 31 and January 7 to contact Kareen McCauley by emailing kareen.mccauley@westerntrust.hscni.net