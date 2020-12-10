Thousands waiting for life-changing surgery

THERE HAVE been calls for immediate action to be taken to slash the lengthy waits Fermanagh patients are facing for cataract surgery.

Two years ago all cataract surgery, which had previously been carried out in Omagh, was moved from the Western Trust to the Mid-Ulster Hospital in Magherafelt. This was part of a Department of Health plan to create regional centres for elective care.

At the time Cllr Adam Gannon voiced his concern about the move but had been assured waiting times would be reduced as a result of the move. However, recent figures seen by Cllr Gannon showed this has not been the case, with 2,033 patients currently awaiting cataract assessment in the Western Trust, although a part of that figure also includes a portion of the Northern Trust patients also.

The Herald understands that, as a result of the health service’s Covid surge planning, these procedures have been returned to Omagh temporarily but are operating at reduced capacity, as the waiting list continues to grow.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0