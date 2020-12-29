Singers putting a festive smile on care home residents

A VIRTUAL Christmas concert is set to put a smile on the faces of people in Fermanagh and beyond.

Making an appearance and sharing their talents are several Fermanagh folk as well as much loved country star Daniel O’Donnell.

Local woman, Sinead Welsh organised the free virtual concert, ‘Sing Out To Help Out’ with help from her team at ‘Informed Minds’. The 90 minute video has been sent out to all care homes across the North with the aim of helping combat feelings of loneliness this Christmas. But, it’s not just care home residents set to enjoy the concert as it has since been released more widely on social media and can be viewed via the ‘Informed Minds – Kind Minds App Creator’ Facebook page.

Speaking about the initiative Fintona woman Sinead said, “We came up with the idea in October. When we were young dad used to take my sister Paula and I around older peoples homes at Christmas to play tunes. We’d sing a few hymns and play a few tunes, dad was on the banjo, Paula was on the accordion and I was on the whistle and flute. I thought how can we still do that but not for just one or two older peoples homes.

“It had to be digital and Paula came up with ‘Sing Out To Help Out’. We reached out to different people and organisations and what came back is incredible, we even got Daniel O’Donnell!”

Sinead described all the acts as “amazing” and said the concert boasts a real variety of talent. “There is special needs schools, choirs, individual families, dogs and everything. It’s really diverse and heart-warming. These are ordinary people who in October found their Christmas jumpers, recorded their videos and sent them to me.”

Starring alongside Fermanagh folk are others from across the North with Sinead remarking, “We have covered all six counties in the video as well as Donegal, Offaly and Manchester. There’s just a real range of stuff and I hope people get some happiness out of it.”