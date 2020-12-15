‘Neighbourly help’ across the county is commended

THE Fermanagh community has been ‘commended’ for its response in supporting the vulnerable and isolated during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Fermanagh is one of 16 communities across the UK which featured in a report from the Carnegie UK Trust.

The report examines how organisations and communities adapted to meet the changing needs of the people around them during the emergency, and how relationships between the public sector, the voluntary community and social enterprise sector, and communities evolved during this time.

Lauri McCusker, Director of the Fermanagh Trust, said, “It was terrific to see hundreds of people put their hands up in March to help their neighbours and people across their community.

“Watching and supporting so many people across Fermanagh respond so quickly was a privilege for all of the Fermanagh Trust team.

“The reality, today, however is that levels of poverty, isolation and mental health are far too high. If we are going to build back better, a critical question is what lessons have the public sector learnt from this experience? There is a real danger of the opportunity being lost.”

Launching the report, Sarah Davidson, Chief Executive of the Carnegie UK Trust, explained, “The experience of Fermanagh during the Covid-19 pandemic became clear through our conversations, and we heard how those in need were treated with kindness and dignity by their communities.

“We hope that Fermanagh and Omagh District Council and its partners will learn from this work about the needs of those who were vulnerable and isolated, as well as the flexible ways in which these needs were met, as we face the winter months ahead and future stages of the pandemic.”

