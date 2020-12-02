Major plan to tackle anti-social car park problem

DRASTIC measures are being consider in a bid to control the escalating anti-social behaviour at a local car park, including completely redesigning its layout.

Quay Lane Car Park in Enniskillen has for many years been a gathering spot for young people in cars, and there have often been incidents of anti-social behaviour.

However, in recent months and weeks the situation has escalated.

Things came to a head last month when a fire, that was set

deliberately, at an electrical substation in the car park caused

significant damage and left hundreds of locals without power.

The Council has now drawn up a strategy to deal with the gatherings, which are causing a noisy nuisance for those who live in the area, while the young people are leaving a problematic amount of litter in their wake.

With Council officers working closely with various agencies such as

the PSNI, the Fire Service, the Department of Infrastructure (DfI),

councillors have backed the plan to introduce a swathe of measures to tackle the problem.

This includes installing additional CCTV cameras, with two already

installed recently, and additional ramps, as well as introducing joint patrols by both the police and Council officials at weekends to tackle the growing litter problem on site too.

