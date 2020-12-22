Local musicians to hold virtual charity fundraiser

FERMANAGH musicians have come together in a fundraising bid for charity.

Tonight, Tuesday 22 December a Jools Holland ‘Hootenanny’ style event will be held virtually via the Stephen Brennan Music Facebook page, with the aim of raising £500 for Cancer Connect NI.

A wide array of musicians will take part in the event with all genres covered, from rock to jazz and renditions of pieces from musicals. There is also a festive cook along with viewers given a chance to follow along with some mince pie baking.

Organiser Stephen Brennan said the event would not have been possible without the help of some excellent musicians who came together relatively last minute to play the show.

“We have music from Niamh and Phelana (aka Laytha Music), Luke Burns, Enniskillen Light Operatic, Aaron Wilson, Chris Armstrong, Francis McNally and Richard Ireson. I will also be playing a few tunes on the night and introducing the other acts.

“I think it’s fair to say that 2020 has been a terrible year for all of us and charities like Cancer Connect NI, who would traditionally have run a “Winter Wonderland” in Enniskillen to raise money have been left high and dry due to Coronavirus and the restrictions.

“Similarly, many of my musician friends have been hit incredibly hard this year, with all live music being cancelled since March. This event will give us musicians a chance to do what we love doing while raising much needed funds for this great charity.”

Those wishing to donate can do so by visiting a GoFundMe page https://gofund.me/7731484d