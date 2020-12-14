Lights brighten the spirit in Lisnaskea this Christmas



WHILE 2020 has given Fermanagh folk very little to smile about, Lisnaskea’s Christmas light display has had quite the opposite effect by highlighting the importance of small communities coming together in a time of crisis.

“2020 has been a very challenging year for everyone,” explained Ashley

Charles from the Lisnaskea Christmas Lights Association.

“It was important for the town to get the lights on in spite of Covid to show that Christmas traditions and cheer can continue, just with a few tweaks this year.

“It was disappointing not to have a kids fun day in the Archdale Hall, concluding with Santa as usual, and have the town come together for Carol singing at the switch on.

“However, the lights still bring the community together and we have been so pleased at the response we have received on social media.”

The outcome of this years light display has been a major success for the Association, after plans were put in jeopardy when an overloaded lorry passed through the Main Street and damaged a number of cables and brackets which play a vital part in creating Lisnaskea’s festive display.

The Lisnaskea Christmas Lights Association will also be donating essential funds this year to the Oak Healthy Living Centre (OHLC) in support of mental health.

Monica O’Reilly from the Association told the Herald, “No public gatherings due to Covid restrictions will have a major impact on loneliness and the mental health of many people here in our community and across Fermanagh.

“Oak Healthy Living offer a lot of support to local people and this has continued online during lockdown. We are donating to them and asking everyone to look out for each other this season.”

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007