Kinawley couple raise final total of £8520

KINAWLEY PARENTS Fiona and Thomas Drumm completed their ‘Mito Miles’ challenge recently in a joint effort with the ‘Lily Foundation’ to raise awareness and essential funds for Mitochondrial Disease.

The Lily Foundation set a challenge back in May for families to get

fit for a good cause by participating in the ‘My Mito Miles’ task.

This was a challenge where you could run, walk cycle, or do whatever you can to accumulate miles. Their aim was to reach a total of 24,901 miles, a circumnavigation of the world, by September 19 which was the end of Global Mitochondrial Disease Awareness Week.

Speaking to the Herald, Fiona said, “My husband Thomas and I got

involved at the beginning of June as two of our four children

Lochlainn and Eilis have a rare Mito disease.

“It’s a disease that can affect people in different ways and with

Lochlainn and Eilis it’s mainly affected their muscles and vision.

“We decided to walk and cycle the distance equivalent from Malin Head to Mizen and back (854 miles), with some extra miles for hardship we rounded it up to 1,000 miles each.

We set an original target of raising a pound per mile but have been

amazed by the generosity of people and are overwhelmed.”

While the pair finished their challenge back in September having

raised a total of £8,300.

The Drumm family has since been blown away by the generosity and support of people who donated a further £220 which brought the final total to £8520.

“A massive heartfelt thank you to everyone who has supported our

challenge and donated to such an amazing charity.

“We never expected to raise such an amount during the pandemic, as there are so many charities struggling at this time.

“Hopefully by raising awareness, it will lead to more funding for

research into Mitochondrial Disease,” explained Fiona.