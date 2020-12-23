+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineFamily’s disappointment at being apart at Christmas
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Dee Peake UTV news

Family’s disappointment at being apart at Christmas

Posted: 1:29 pm December 23, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com

A LOCAL family hoping to return home for Christmas have spoken about the impact of travel restrictions on their plans to visit family in Enniskillen .
Speaking on UTV news on Monday Aisling Madden who is in tier four lockdown in London explained she had turned 21 and graduated this year and all those events usually marked by celebrations had been cancelled.
“I was really holding on to Christmas just to spend some time with the family and try and make the best of the rest of this year. It was quite disappointing to see that I couldn’t go over.”
Aisling’s mum Aileen explained her and three of her children made it home in time to spend Christmas with family. Her husband and two other children are now in tier four lockdown in London.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 1:29 pm December 23, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA