Family’s disappointment at being apart at Christmas

A LOCAL family hoping to return home for Christmas have spoken about the impact of travel restrictions on their plans to visit family in Enniskillen .

Speaking on UTV news on Monday Aisling Madden who is in tier four lockdown in London explained she had turned 21 and graduated this year and all those events usually marked by celebrations had been cancelled.

“I was really holding on to Christmas just to spend some time with the family and try and make the best of the rest of this year. It was quite disappointing to see that I couldn’t go over.”

Aisling’s mum Aileen explained her and three of her children made it home in time to spend Christmas with family. Her husband and two other children are now in tier four lockdown in London.

