90 year old Margaret Keenan from Enniskillen is the first person in the world to receive the Covid-19 vaccine from outside of a trial at the University Hospital, Coventry

Enniskillen grandmother receives first Covid jab

Posted: 9:31 am December 8, 2020
ENNISKILLEN woman Margaret Keenan has become the first person in the UK to receive the Covid-19 jab. 
Ms Keenan who turns 91 next week received the jab about 6.30am this morning at her local hospital in Coventry, marking the start of an historic vaccination programme. She described receiving the vaccine as the “best early birthday present”. 
 
For more on this story see tomorrow’s Fermanagh Herald…

