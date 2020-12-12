Cousins take on ‘Dry-vember’ for Aisling Centre

HOME is most certainly where the heart is for Fermanagh cousins Erin Durnien (Lisnaskea) and Colleen Carey (Maguiresbridge) who have raised £1,655 for Enniskillen’s Aisling Centre.

The duo, who are both based in London as teachers, took on the challenge of ‘Dry-vember’. This meant going alcohol free for the month of November in exchange for donations to raise essential funds for ‘much needed’ mental health support back home.

“When the second lockdown was announced we were aware that it was going to a tough month so we decided to take positive action for our own mental health and that of others,” explained Erin.

“We wanted to raise money for mental health services at home as it seems that they are underfunded and also raising awareness of mental health is very important to both of us.”

While giving up a glass of pink gin during a second lockdown would seem like an odd move for many, Colleen and Erin felt now was the perfect time to take action for those who are struggling during this period of uncertainty.