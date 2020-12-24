Christmas Cheer gifts delivered to isolated older residents

More than 1,800 older people who will be spending this Christmas alone will receive a small gift delivered to their door as part of the local Council’s ‘Christmas Cheer’ initiative.

Earlier this month the Chairwoman of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council, Councillor Diana Armstrong, made a public appeal for people to nominate their family, friends and neighbours aged 65 and over who live alone or who are an informal unpaid carer to receive a ‘Christmas Cheer’ gift. People falling within this category could also contact the Council directly to receive a small gift.

With nominations closing last week, the Council’s Community Services team has been busy making up more than 1,800 ‘Christmas Cheer’ parcels for older residents, with the gifts being delivered to households across the district by Easylink Community Transport and Fermanagh Community Transport.

Council Chairwoman Councillor Diana Armstrong, said, “The coronavirus health pandemic has made this year a challenging time for everyone.

“This Christmas will be very different, with some family members unable to travel or visit and others choosing not to do so, meaning more people in our district may be spending this Christmas alone.

“Our senior citizens are particularly vulnerable at this time of year, now more so than ever. A small act of kindness can go a long way and I would appeal to people to, where they can, look out for our more senior members of our community, especially those on their own at this time.”

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.

Any time | Any place | Anywhere SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007