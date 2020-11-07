Residents ‘horrified’ as car set on fire

LOCALS from the Roslea area have been left “horrified” following an incident which involved a vehicle being overturned and burnt out in the community centre carpark of the village on Halloween night.

High levels of disruption and anti-social behaviour continued into the early hours of Sunday morning, which involved harassment to nearby residents with fireworks and further damage to other property.

One local described the scenes as “awful behaviour” while another argued, “There is no need for this behaviour. Zero respect for others is the wrong path to go down.”

Erne East councillor Eamon Keenan condemned the acts as “disgraceful” while he informed the Herald that those involved congregated around the community centre in the heart of the village up until 5am Sunday morning.

Cllr Keenan stated, “I have been speaking to residents of Roslea who told me of the disgraceful anti-community behaviour that went on in the village last night (Saturday) which resulted in a car being overturned and burnt out in the community centre carpark and locals harassed with fireworks, noise and damage to property up until 4.30am this morning.”

He claimed, “This sort of behaviour is not acceptable and should not have to be tolerated by the local people.