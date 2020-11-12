Prison sentence for pensioner who swung axe at police

A LISNASKEA pensioner who brandished an axe in the presence of police has been handed a suspended custodial sentence.

John O’Rourke (82) of Lisnaskea Road, Drumguiff, Lisnaskea was charged with harassment and possession of an offensive weapon with intent to commit an indictable offence, at Enniskillen Magistrates Court, sitting in Omagh on Wednesday.

A prosecution representative said harassment had taken the form of phone calls. The calls were made on 7 December and 22 December 2019. In the calls O’Rourke was said to have been abusive and insulting.

The prosecution representative added that O’Rourke told the injured party, “enjoy your Christmas, it will be your last”.

Police came to arrest O’Rourke and he was seen with an axe or hatchet described in court as a “sizeable implement”.

The court heard he swung an axe at police and told an officer to come on and take it off him. It was added that he sighted down the shaft of the weapon like it was a gun.

Defence barrister Ciaran Roddy said the case had “concerning aspects”. He outlined that O’Rourke was an 82 year old man who lived in a rural area and during the incident he was agitated.

Mr Roddy noted that the harassment charge amounted to two phone calls to an individual with whom there is no love lost. He added that these phone calls had taken place last year and there has been nothing since.

Mr Roddy said O’Rourke considers the matter with the injured party to be closed and that he will not be contacting him in the future.

A prosecution representative advised that a restraining order was being sought.

District Judge Steven Keown addressing O’Rourke noted that he had waved an axe at police officers who were trying to speak with him.

O’Rourke spoke up to say, “I am very sorry about the whole thing.”

Judge Keown added that the custody threshold had been passed. He sentenced O’Rourke to a total of six months custody, suspended for two years. Judge Keown also put in place a two year restraining order explaining to O’Rourke that he was not to phone or have any contact with the injured party.

