Playing behind closed doors the new normal

THE show must go on as Fermanagh took on Laois in their last league game behind closed doors to an eerily quite Brewster Park on Saturday.

Attention now turns to the win-or-bust Ulster Championship opener ten days from now where there won’t be a single supporter on site to cheer on the county team in what is the biggest game of the year. Fortunately the game is being shown live on TV, albeit it will be a strange affair on the small screen with a total absence of crowd noise and atmosphere.

The new normal well and truly made its mark on Saturday afternoon as turnstiles and terraces lay empty with not a fan in sight behind the always busy John Vesey Stand where Fermanagh supporters would congregate for a catch-up, a programme or something sweet from the tuck-shop like times before.

Prior to throw-in, players arrived to Brewster Park already wearing their kit, as Fermanagh Manager Ryan McMenamin gave his pre-match talk with players in the stands due to current Covid regulations making the use of changing rooms off-limits.

While Covid-19 infections had laid low several players, disrupted training and made preparation for the game practically impossible, Laois’ fight to secure their place in Division Two proved too strong for the Erne side, leading to a five point defeat on the day.