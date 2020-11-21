O’Dwyers grow ‘tash to raise awareness for men’s health

EVERY year it is becoming more and more common for men around the world to get behind the ‘Movember’ campaign to raise both awareness and money for men’s action mental health and cancer charities, and this year, Coa O’Dwyers are one of a number of clubs who have got in on the act this November.

A number of players from the O’Dwyers senior panel are going to grow the ‘tash’ this month and team captain Gary Lynch is hoping that by doing this, they will help raise awareness about an issue that tends to be less commonly spoke about by some men.

“You can see why men would be apprehensive to talk about it, never mind go and get checked due to its personal and private nature, but at the end of the day, having that conversation or appointment could be the difference in saving your life. Hopefully by raising this awareness and making it normal to talk about it, we can help eliminate the stigma attached to it.”

Lynch, a dual footballer who also plays for Fermanagh & Western side Tummery Athletic FC, believes that it is more important than ever that men can feel confident talking to one another and not be put off by the stigma that surrounds speaking out.

“Just last week we had a fella on our Tummery WhatsApp Group who put up a message to say, ‘Look lads, if any of you ever need to talk about anything at all I’m always here for chat’. To be honest, that sort of thing is a bit alien to me and especially when it is said in a group of male footballers but it goes to show that when it comes to men’s mental health, things are changing and it isn’t, and shouldn’t, be uncomfortable to talk about these things. A small gesture like that could make a massive difference to someone.”