Covid has dramatically altered daily life – Bishop
Covid has dramatically altered daily life – Bishop

Posted: 9:03 am November 28, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com

AS WE approach the festive season the Catholic Bishop of Clogher has said, “None of us will ever forget 2020.” While this year has brought challenges he sees Advent as being a special time for looking forward with hope. Bishop Larry Duffy is to lead an Advent service of hope online this Saturday evening.
In a pastoral letter on Sunday Bishop Duffy said, “Covid-19 has dramatically altered everyone’s daily life and powerfully exposed the vulnerability that all humans share.
This period has forced us to reassess a lot of things. The temptation to return to the past is something that comes naturally to us, but we must always be open to Christ’s voice in the present. For Christians, postponing our mission is never a legitimate option; faith cannot be quarantined. It has to be lived in the circumstances of the time.”

 

