20-year-old Christopher laid to rest

A LOCAL priest has urged young people to not be afraid to ‘reach out to others’ during a funeral Mass for 20-year-old Christopher Martin of Dernawilt Road, Newtownbutler.

During an emotional plea, Fr Kevin Malcolmson said that while life can be difficult at times, “Young people must “support each other, value each other and never ever let darkness overcome the light that is within every human being.”

Mourners stood out to pay their respects as the funeral cortege for Christopher (Chris) Martin left his family home yesterday, Tuesday, morning and travelled to St Mary’s Church, Newtownbutler for Requiem Mass.

Fr Kevin Malcolmson gave a touching tribute to the “forever loved” 20-year-old as he invited Christopher’s younger siblings Shane, Emma and Clara to bring symbols to the altar in memory of their older brother.

“A beautiful photograph of Chris, a family photograph and a model of a car from the Fast and Furious movies, his favourite,” explained Fr Malcolmson.

Having talked with the family over recent days, Fr Malcolmson admitted that he was ‘moved’ by the depth of love they had for ‘Chris’.

Outpours of messages were posted to social media by friends who wanted to pay tribute to the ‘kind and popular’ young man that Christopher was.

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0