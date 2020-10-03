Work on ‘Third World’ road to Dublin could take 2 years

Anyone living in the south west of the county, and anyone who regularly travels to Cavan or Dublin, will be acutely aware of the issues on this busy stretch of road.

In the past the road has been described as “a third world carriageway”, where decades-overdue widening and resurfacing works have been taking place on and off for a number of years now.

This stretch of road has once again been included in the Department’s programme of works for the year ahead, however divisional roads manager David McKinney said it was unlikely to be completed this year.

At the recent DfI meeting, Cllr Bernice Swift said the people of the area had waiting over 20 years for the work to be completed.

Cllr Chris McCaffrey, pictured right, said the road was the main arterial route between Enniskillen, Cavan and Dublin, and while he appreciated the situation the roads agency was in regarding funding, he said it was “quite sad we have to practically beg for money for the county.”

