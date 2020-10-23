Road victim’s family distress as brother’s killer walks

THE FAMILY of a Fermanagh man who was killed in a motorbike crash in Dublin have said they are “disappointed and distressed” by what what they feel was an “unduly lenient” sentence handed down to the driver responsible for his death.

Brookeborough man Stephen Fee, pictured, died on December 10, 2018 after he was knocked from his motorbike when a car suddenly pulled into the bus lane he was driving in on the N4 near Lucan.

He was laid to rest three days later, on his 54th birthday, at St Mary’s Church, Maguiresbridge, next to his father and his late brother.

Last week John Tierney (53) of Gowna, Co Cavan pleaded guilty to death by dangerous driving at the Circuit Criminal Court in Dublin.

He was sentenced to one year in prison, suspended on conditions, and disqualified from driving for eight years.

During the sentence hearing two of Mr Fee’s sisters gave victim impact statements to the court, in which they outlined the devastating impact their brother’s death has had on their family.