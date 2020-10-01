End of an era as QIH unveils its new name

IN A CLEAR break from the past, Quinn Industrial Holdings is to drop its famous name as part of a major rebrand.

Following a five year rebranding and investment programme the Derrylin-based company has been renamed Mannok, a name that was inspired by the Irish for Fermanagh and tailored to adapt to the company’s growing global market.

The company is the single biggest private employer in the Fermanagh-Cavan region with 830 workers on both sides of the border.

It’s not just the name that is changing, with the company this week also unveiling a new logo and colour scheme that will see its fleet of instantly recognisable green lorries getting an internationally-friendly make over.

“The name derives from Fear Manach, the origin of ‘Fermanagh’, and resonates well with domestic and international stakeholders, an important consideration given the business’s increasing export focus,” said a company spokesman.

“Our new name, like the company itself, is deeply rooted in the region of Cavan and Fermanagh,” they added, explaining that the rebrand reflected “the culmination of a five year repositioning journey” from regional supplier to “a trusted building and packaging solutions provider” that is competing with leading global brands in an environmentally sustainable way.

Noting Fear Manach means ‘man/people of Manach’ in English, the spokesman said the company’s new name “reflects our enormous pride in our origins” and the company’s “near-50-year heritage, our quality products, and especially, our people.”

