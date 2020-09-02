Sunshine set to make a return!

AS the kids head back to school and we move into the beginning of Autumn, according to the meteorological calendar, hopes are high that after much wet and rainy weather in August, the beginning of this month may bring more settled conditions.

Forecasters are predicting that high pressure will start to build later next week across Ireland which will bring settled weather. According to Donegal Weather Channel temperatures are also set to soar to 20 degrees. While showers are forecast for this morning (Wednesday) it is expected that this will not be indicative of the weather for the longer term.

Donegal Weather Channel sets out the outlook as follows, “High pressure looks set to build this weekend and bring a nice settle spell of weather at least until Tuesday or Wednesday next week with good bright or sunny spells at times. Saturday and Sunday will be good dry days for many possible a few isolated showers across northern places on Sunday but overall a improving trend heading into the weekend and next week. Temperatures will range around 16C to 18C over the period.”

Against a backdrop of largely settled weather the Met Office and Met Eireann and KNMI have named the storms for 2020-2021. This time the name list includes a mix names from Ireland, the UK and the Neatherlands. The list is compiled based off public suggestions along with names that reflect the diversity of the three nations.

The first storm to hit here this Autumn will be called Aiden, the second Bella and the third Christoph. As the season goes on and the alphabetical progression of names moves on we may also see storm Heulwen, Naia and Saidhbhin.

A full list of storm names have been shared by the weather forecasters and can be viewed by visiting their websites.