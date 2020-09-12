+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineKelly-Ann stepping out for charity!
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Kelly Ann Graham

Kelly-Ann stepping out for charity!

Posted: 9:35 am September 12, 2020
By Ray Sanderson
r.sanderson@fermanaghherald.com
NEWTOWNBUTLER woman Kelly-Ann Graham has certainly put an inch to her step in September.
The mother of two is jogging and walking 100 miles through this month for charity.
When she began she expected to raise only £150, but has now reached an amazing £450 and hopes to raise over £500 for ‘Children in Crossfire’.
“I’m not really a runner but I love a good walk, but on this mission I try to do a little running too,” she explained. 
“It’s lovely to walk in the countryside in this weather and I cover about four and a half miles five days a week.”
Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:35 am September 12, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA