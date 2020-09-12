Kelly-Ann stepping out for charity!

NEWTOWNBUTLER woman Kelly-Ann Graham has certainly put an inch to her step in September.

The mother of two is jogging and walking 100 miles through this month for charity.

When she began she expected to raise only £150, but has now reached an amazing £450 and hopes to raise over £500 for ‘Children in Crossfire’.

“I’m not really a runner but I love a good walk, but on this mission I try to do a little running too,” she explained.

“It’s lovely to walk in the countryside in this weather and I cover about four and a half miles five days a week.”