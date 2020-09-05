Hairdresser ‘overwhelmed’ by demand

IT has been a busy month for Lisnaskea barber Lynda Emery, whose ASD and special needs focused hair appointments have seen customers travel from as far as Belfast for this “rare” but “essential” service.

I’ve been overwhelmed by the response and support from our local families who have children with ASD and special needs and also all those who travelled from further afield such as Belfast, Omagh, Irvinestown and Monaghan to name but a few.

“This just shows it is a much needed service in every small town and community both North and South of the border. “I’m delighted I can help these families by making the experience at the barbers calming and less stressful”. The local mum who has her own personal connection to Autism and ADHD understands fully how challenging a simple hair cut can be for parents.

