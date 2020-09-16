+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Drivers to face more travel disruption in Fivemiletown

Posted: 6:56 pm September 16, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com

DRIVERS are set to face travel disruption this week as roadworks get underway in Fivemiletown.

Improvement works are set to begin today (Wednesday) at Edfield Way in the town.

The scheme involves resurfacing a stretch of carriageway from just beyond the mini roundabout at the western end of Main Street, along Edfield Way and finishing just past the Clabby Road junction.

Works will also include some minor alterations to the kerbs and footway.

To facilitate safe completion of the works, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) says it will be necessary to implement overnight road closures operating between the hours of 8.00pm and 6.00am, on three consecutive nights, Wednesday 16, Thursday 17 and Friday 18 September.

A diversion during the road closure has been set out by DfI as follows, from Enniskillen via Irvinestown, Dromore, Omagh, Ballygawley, Augher, Clogher, Fivemiletown and vice versa.

For residents in the area DfI has said pedestrian access to properties adjacent to the works will be maintained.

