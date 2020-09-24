Declan ‘blown away’ by the generosity of Donagh folk!

COMMUNITY spirit is well and truly alive in Donagh, as locals dig deep to support Declan Mohan in his mission to raise funds for the area.

The father-of-three took the plunge to shave off his ‘lockdown beard’ which has raised £4,150 so far for Donagh Development and Donagh Wee Folk play group.

“As chairman, the committee and I are always trying to find ways to pull funds into the association,” explained Declan.

“The wee folk playgroup coincides with Donagh Development as we take care of the upkeep of both halls.

“I decided to grow the beard over lockdown just for the craic really, then I thought why not try and turn it into a fundraiser.

“It was important for me to raise these funds for Donagh Development as my father was one of the founding members and there is a great community spirit in our area.

“Due to Covid, the fundraisers which we usually run were cancelled so we really had no income at all, as the halls were closed for use to.”

Speaking on future plans for the area, “The old council skip site and the green area around the river is up for sale which the association is hoping to purchase.

“Our vision is to build a handball alley, squash court and a small enterprise complex.

“We hope to develop the green area into a recreational garden to make it more appealing to both young and old within our community.

“This would be a focal point within the village and have we been blown away by the support of people in our community and beyond!

“We initially set a target of £1,000, which we reached within the first 24 hours. The donations kept coming so we changed our goal to £5000 and we have nearly reached that.”

He added, “It is unbelievable the generosity of people even in such uncertain times. We would like to thank each and every person who

donated.

“Hopefully we can get the work started soon and people can then enjoy the efforts of this fundraiser.”

To make a donation visit www.gofundme/raising-fundsdonagh-development-wee-folk.

