Theatres get go-ahead to reopen after lockdown

THEATRES and concert halls across the North have been given the ‘go-ahead’ to reopen after an announcement was made by Stormont last week.

As doors reopened on Saturday, staff during the month of August will be able to return to work and make preparations for the return of live audiences and performers can start rehearsals.

Welcoming the announcement, Communities Minister Caral Ni Chuilin said, “Covid-19 has had a devastating impact on all those who work in the creative industries.

“Our theatres and concert halls are at the heart of our cultural life and the safe reopening of these venues is a welcome step towards a return to live performances.

“It is hoped that audiences will be able to return to venues on 1 September, as long as the appropriate social distancing measures are in place.”

She added, “It is hoped that some venues can return to hosting live performances at the beginning of September, although we remain mindful of the ongoing challenges we face in dealing with the restrictions of Covid-19. The final decision to reopen will be dependent upon the safety of our theatre staff and the public.”

Back in March, local theatres such as Enniskillen’s Ardhowen were forced to ‘shut-up-shop’ due to hefty regulations caused by the outbreak of Covid-19.

Since then, levels of uncertainty and doubt have continued to grow as to whether or not it will survive the crippling impact of Covid-19.

Bryony May, Arts Manager of Fermanagh and Omagh district told the Herald, “There are huge challenges ahead for venues like the Ardhowen, for arts organisations and for individual artists.

“We are going to have to adapt and create a ‘new normal’ and this will mean new ways of working. Like many other sectors across Fermanagh, arts and culture has been severely impacted by Covid -19.”

She added, “There has been much uncertainty for everyone but we acknowledge that as other parts of the economy start to reopen, the immediate future for arts venues and artists is still very challenging.

“We will need to change the way we do business for a while and customers can expect to see new signage, socially-distanced seating, hand sanitising points and a one-way system in parts of the building.”