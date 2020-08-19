Polive investigate suspected arson in Enniskillen

Detectives in Enniskillen are appealing for information following the report of an arson in the Drumbeg area on Sunday night.

It was reported to police at around 11:20 on Sunday evening (August 16) that there was a fire at a house in the area. It is believed an accelerant was poured through the door and set alight. Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene and extinguished the fire. The door of the property was damaged as a result.

An investigation is underway and detectives have appealed to anyone with any information which could assist with their enquiries to contact detectives in Enniskillen on 101 quoting reference number 2331 of 16/08/20.

Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.

You can also submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/