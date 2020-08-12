Masked raider targets ATM van in broad daylight

A MAN wearing a Halloween mask and brandishing a suspected firearm robbed a cash-in-transit van on Saturday in broad daylight. A car linked to the robbery was left on fire a couple of miles from Trillick.

The incident happened just before 1pm near the Supervalu store in Fintona which faces on to one of the busiest junctions in the village.

A masked man threatened a security operative as he approached the ATM machine at Tattymoyle road and made off with a cash box. The get away vehicle is thought to have fled in the direction of Trillick.

A Police spokesman said, “The male got into the passenger seat of a waiting black coloured VW Golf car, with partial registration DV08, and made off from the scene.

“The car was located on fire nearby at Barr Road a short time later. The security operative was left deeply shocked following the incident but was not physically injured.”