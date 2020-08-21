‘Dangerous’ road surface flagged up

A “DANGEROUS” road surface near Maguiresbridge has been flagged to the Department of Infrastructure, the agency with responsibility for roads.

The section of road surface on Gardiners Cross Road has fallen away leaving it very uneven and “dangerous” for drivers. The impact of deteriorating road surface is worsened by its location on a sharp corner near the junction for the Little Mount Road. Local councillor Sheamus Greene said, “This was brought to my attention a few days ago and we have reported it. The road surface has fell away at one place and it sounds really, really dangerous. Hopefully Road Service will act on this before someone gets badly injured with it.”

