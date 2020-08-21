+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadline‘Dangerous’ road surface flagged up
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

‘Dangerous’ road surface flagged up

Posted: 7:19 pm August 21, 2020
By Linda Surphlis
l.surphlis@fermanaghherald.com
A “DANGEROUS” road surface near Maguiresbridge has been flagged to the Department of Infrastructure, the agency with responsibility for roads. 
The section of road surface on Gardiners Cross Road has fallen away leaving it very uneven and “dangerous” for drivers. The impact of deteriorating road surface is worsened by its location on a sharp corner near the junction for the Little Mount Road. 
Local councillor Sheamus Greene said, “This was brought to my attention a few days ago and we have reported it. The road surface has fell away at one place and it sounds really, really dangerous. Hopefully Road Service will act on this before someone gets badly injured with it.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 7:19 pm August 21, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA