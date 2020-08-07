Arts sector in crisis

UNCERTAINTY and doubt as to what the future will hold for local theatres such as the Ardhowen still remains unclear, as the arts sector across the board have felt the full wrath of Covid-19.

“There are huge challenges ahead for venues like the Ardhowen, for arts organisations and for individual artists”, explained Bryony May, Arts Manager of Fermanagh and Omagh district.

“We are going to have to adapt and create a ‘new normal’ and this will mean new ways of working. Delivering activities with social distancing, online, outdoor and smaller scale events will be necessary.”

Speaking on whether or not the Ardhowen will ever fully recover from the hard and unprecedented hit of Covid-19, Bryony stated, “Like many other sectors across Fermanagh, arts and culture has been severely impacted by Covid -19.

“There has been much uncertainty for everyone but we acknowledge that as other parts of the economy start to reopen, the immediate future for arts venues and artists is still very challenging.

“In terms of a date for reopening, we are waiting for the announcement of when the easing of restrictions will allow us to do so.

“We will need to change the way we do business for a while and customers can expect to see new signage, socially-distanced seating, hand sanitising points and a one-way system in parts of the building.”

