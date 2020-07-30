Warning after woman caught cold with old fridge scam

FOLLOWING the recent warning of ‘cold callers’ across the county, local police has encouraged members of the public to be extremely cautious when “buying goods from people you don’t know.”

After receiving a report on one particular incident last week, local authorities were quick to highlight their growing concerns via social media.

A spokesperson from Fermanagh and Omagh PSNI explained, “A woman bought a fridge over social media from unknown sellers for a bargain price which included delivery.

“Two men arrived with a well wrapped fridge in cling film on the agreed day.

“The men said that due to Covid-19 she would have to leave the room so they could enter with the fridge. She was then told to leave the money on the windowsill.

“When the men left, the woman unwrapped the many layers of cling film from her nice, new fridge only to discover that what she had paid for and what she had received were very different things. “Thankfully, we were able to track down our over enthusiastic entrepreneurs and one male has been arrested for fraud by false representation.

“A quantity of cash and other electrical equipment have been seized. Our enquiries into this incident are still ongoing and the male has been released on police bail until we speak with him again in the future.”

They added, “There are many unscrupulous people out there seeking to take advantage of others. We see it pretty much every day. Please do not trust people you don’t know with your money.”