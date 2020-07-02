+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday

Digital Edition

Subscribe/Login

Every Wednesday
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineUnion rep warns against post-Covid cuts to NHS
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Union rep warns against post-Covid cuts to NHS

Posted: 9:13 am July 2, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com
THE PUBLIC have been urged to be vigilant against any potential cuts to the local health service as it emerges out of the Covid surge.
In recent weeks both the Department of Health and the Western Trust have announced their plans for resetting and rebuilding services.
Jill Weir, who is a health campaigner and chairwoman of the Fermanagh and Omagh Unison, the union which represents the majority of local health workers, said while it was understandable many of these services may be delivered differently in the months ahead, the public should keep a watchful eye that none “slip away” as the resetting begins.
“We do recognise and we understand things are going to have to be done in a different way,” she said, pointing examples such as social distancing restrictions for both staff and patients, video and phone appointments, and the need for everything to be cleaned following each appointment.
“We recognise that, but what we won’t accept is something not coming back.”

To read more on this story see this week’s Fermanagh Herald. Can’t get to the shop to collect your copy? No problem! You can download a copy straight to your device by following this link https://bit.ly/3gOl8G0

Receive quality journalism wherever you are, on any device. Keep up to date from the comfort of your own home with a digital subscription.
Any time | Any place | Anywhere

SUBSCRIBE TO CURRENT EDITION TODAY
and get access to our archive editions dating back to 2007
Posted: 9:13 am July 2, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA