Union rep warns against post-Covid cuts to NHS

THE PUBLIC have been urged to be vigilant against any potential cuts to the local health service as it emerges out of the Covid surge.

In recent weeks both the Department of Health and the Western Trust have announced their plans for resetting and rebuilding services.

Jill Weir, who is a health campaigner and chairwoman of the Fermanagh and Omagh Unison, the union which represents the majority of local health workers, said while it was understandable many of these services may be delivered differently in the months ahead, the public should keep a watchful eye that none “slip away” as the resetting begins.

“We do recognise and we understand things are going to have to be done in a different way,” she said, pointing examples such as social distancing restrictions for both staff and patients, video and phone appointments, and the need for everything to be cleaned following each appointment.

“We recognise that, but what we won’t accept is something not coming back.”

