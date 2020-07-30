Teemore hold out despite late Devenish rally

Teemore……………………………… 2-12

Devenish…………………………….. 1-13

LEADING by seven points as this County Under-19 Division Two League decider headed into added time last Friday night, Teemore looked to have title victory firmly within their grasp but then the Shamrocks found themselves having to dig deep to stave off a determined Devenish rally.

Triggered by the Devenish goal, two points further trimmed the deficit, lifting excitement to fever pitch level.

But that was to be as good as it got for Devenish, the Shamrocks defence, well anchored by full back, Pauric Rice, then holding firm to secure the narrow victory.

Playing with wind benefit, Teemore had the better of the opening half, ahead 0-9 to 0-5 at the break, a lead that probably should been even greater given the measure of possession secured.

The early switch of Hogan Cup winning goalkeeper, Sean McNally, from full forward to midfield in a swap with Jack McGann was highly influential in establishing the Shamrocks dominance.

Teemore were three points up through Louis Donohoe (2) and Oisin Murphy before a 10th minute Fionan O’Brien point opened the Devenish scoring.

Donohue, who had a particularly lively first half added another brace including one outstanding score from far out on the right wing.

McGann and Murphy added braces apiece, industrious half back, Aaron Lee contributing a single, O’Brien, Caolan Feely and Odhran Flanagan on target for Devenish.

The gap was to be quickly widened on the restart, full back Rice, pushing upfield to strike for a 32nd minute goal but remarkably Teemore weren’t to register again until Murphy pointed in the 48th minute.

By that stage Devenish, with O’Brien leading the scoring after namesake Lorcan had notched a 32nd minute score, had reduced their deficit to a goal margin, 1-9 to 0-9

However, a second Teemore goal Murphy the scorer, soon saw home supremacy restored.

It was 2-11 to 1-11 as the end of normal time beckoned, Aaron McManus then knocking over Teemore’s final point to establish what looked like a solid winning platform.

Devenish had other ideas though. With hopes dramatically reignited via an Odhran Flanagan goal, Devenish threw everything into a frantic last-ditch effort but could register only a pointed free apiece by O’Brien and Feely.

In front of the Rice brothers, Teemore had an enterprising half back trio of Rian McNally, Ethan Prunty and Aaron Lee.

Further upfield, Louis Donohue, Murphy and McGann all had significant spells for the winners as did midfielder Aaron McManus

Fionan O’Brien was the standout player for Devenish, displaying great leadership throughout to keep his side in touch.

Teams & Scorers

Teemore

James Maguire; Sean Rice, Pauric Rice (1-0); Ethan Prunty, Rian McNally, Aaron Lee (0-1); Aaron McManus (0-1), Jack McGann 0-3); Fergal Donohue, Oisin Murphy (1-3), Louis Donohue 0-4); Shane Curran, Sean McNally. Sub; Jack Quinlan for S. Curran.

Devenish

Conall Maguire; Jack O’Brien, Ben Dolan; Tiarnan Cullen, Christopher McGowan, Dara Stewart; Lorcan O’Brien (0-1), Malachy O’Flanagan; James Campbell, Patrick McTernan, Fionan O’Brien (0-7); Odhran Flanagan (1-3), Caolan Feely (0-2). Subs; Adam Gallagher for J. Campbell; Elfin Doherty for B. Dolan; J. Campbell for P. McTernan.

Referee: Fergal Cleary.