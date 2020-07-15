Major expansion planned by leading local agrifood firm

AMBITIOUS expansion plans have been revealed by one of Fermanagh’s leading agrifood businesses.

Ready Egg Products based outside Lisnaskea process millions of eggs per day. The firm has lodged a planning application proposing the development of three free range poultry houses with internal egg stores. The development just over one mile outside Clabby would have capacity for 186,000 hens if given the green light by planners.

Ready Egg Products outline that it requires egg production sites as a source of raw material and as the market moves more to free range production this is sourced from a farmer base throughout the North.

The Lisnaskea firm last year set out its intention to diversify into dried and powdered egg products. This week a spokesman for the firm explained, “The new facility costing £8 million will be operational by the end of the year. This will be the only egg powder plant in the UK and Ireland and this emphasises the need for more egg production from local producers.”

The firm was set up by Charles Crawford in 1975 and over the years has continuously diversified with much of its products now used in the food manufacturing industry. It is anticipated that the firms continued growth will generate jobs and create wider economic benefits from supporting the farming community and feed mills to employing workers.

