Devestating Daly notches up super score

WITH an awesome display of golfing prowess, Conor Daly notched up the best points score around Enniskillen Golf Course in years.

Having been on the verge of something special for quite a while it all came together last Thursday evening when Daly posted a score of 48 points in the Teddy McKinley Open.

The twenty-one handicapper got round the front nine in four over par 40 shots for an eye watering 25 points (four points less than he had the previous Saturday over the full eighteen holes!).

At a point where many before have floundered, Daly kept his momentum and added another 23 points from the back nine.

His only blemish was a double bogey five on the easiest hole on the course, where had he parred it he would have joined the sparsely populated 50 point club.

In a distant second was Michael Leslie. Enjoying a purple patch at the minute, Leslie played his usual consistent golf for 39 points to see off Vincent Corrigan and Micheal Keys on the better back nine.

After a shocker of a start over the first four holes, five handicapper Keys pulled himself together to reel off twelve pars and two birdies for his 39 points.

In the July Monthly Medal Division two winner Shane McCabe had the best score on the day with a nett 66. Fifteen handicapper McCabe got his round under way with a disastrous triple bogie seven up the first. But six pars and two bogies added a degree of respectability to the card at the half way point for a five over par front nine. He maintained his consistency covering the back nine in forty shots for a ten over par total and his nett 66.

Billy Silcock won the Division One category with a handicap saving nett 70. Silcock went round the Enniskillen course in 82 shots, saving his best golf for the back nine which he covered in four over par 39 to beat Stephen Gault on a better back nine. Seven handicapper Gault was on a great run of pars until the fifteenth where he conjured up a triple bogey seven which scuppered any hope he had of a 2020 medal.

Best of the runner-ups was Shane McCabe with a nett 67. Playing off a sixteen handicap, amongst his three birdies on six, twelve and sixteen, McCabe had every number on his card between one and eight!

Gilbert Tunney RIP

It was with immense sadness that the Enniskillen members learned of Gilbert Tunney’s (MBE) death on 17th July. Gilbert was a long time member of Enniskillen Golf Club and was Club Captain in 2006.

He was a great supporter of the club and sponsored many competitions over the years. Gilbert was a charismatic, engaging and popular figure around the club and this was reflected by the large representation of members who paid their respects to him and his family along the funeral route.

He was also a family man and our thoughts are with his wife Winnie and the family.