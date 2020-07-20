Council rejects effort to streamline meetings

A PROPOSAL that 13 councillors rather than 40 be nominated to Council committees for the current year due to the ‘inefficiency’ of virtual meetings sparked heated debate on Tuesday night.

UUP councillor Robert Irvine, pictured, claimed the virtual meetings were not “working effectively and indeed to any degree of efficiency”. He also suggested committees were too “large and cumbersome” to be navigated through a virtual platform. In order to do business in a meaningful way he said councillors in his opinion needed to get back to chambers and work face to face.

He set out that chambers can accommodate reduced numbers as per Covid-19 restrictions. This proposal was seconded by Cllr Howard Thornton and a recorded vote was taken with the motion defeated.

The motion sparked heated debate, Cllr Bernice Swift aired strong objections.

“I’m happy that this undemocratic call in did fail and I take exception with the language that was used earlier on about independents needing to wise up. I think of all the first preference voters who came out and voted Swift 1, you do not tell those people to wise up, they put their faith and their confidence in me and I most definitely am elected to give voice to their concerns and I try my very best to do that.”

Claiming that her right to speak had been ignored she added, “Councillor Bernice Swift will not be silenced on this issue or any other issue that’s of concern to the democratic voice of the people of rural Erne West.”

Cllr Barry McElduff spoke on behalf of Sinn Fein outlining that although they were the largest party they did not wish to practise majoritarianism. He added Sinn Fein respects the mandate of all 40 councillors and therefore had not supported the motion.

Cllr Adam Gannon of the SDLP said while the current format has its problems he believed there was benefit in having everyone there.

Cllr Errol Thompson noted that the DUP had supported the motion in a bid to make meetings more constructive and to get business done as quickly as possible.