Theo saddles up for good causes

A SIX year-old Enniskillen boy has raised over £1,800 for two worthy local causes.

Theo Reid set off on a ten mile cycle last month in a bid to raise money for the children’s ward at SWAH and Millverne Care Home in Enniskillen. The cycling enthusiast has been keeping active since school’s closed undertaking loads of cycling trips to build up his stamina for a ten mile trip.

As his friends and family couldn’t sponsor him in person his family decided to set up a JustGiving page setting a fundraising target of £100. A target which Theo quickly smashed. Theo’s fundraiser saw donations flood in and £1842.11 was raised in total, with each of his chosen causes receiving £920.

Mum Joelyn explained that a Play Station 4, accessories and games had been bought for the Children’s Ward along with a Tassimo coffee machine and some treats for the staff. But, the Reid’s didn’t stop there. Theo’s fundraiser also stretched to a £100 voucher for the Party Bees which the ward will hopefully make use of in the future.

Joelyn added that both she and dad Joey are “very proud” of Theo and thankful for all the donations and support he received for his cycle.

Millverne Care Home are to receive a coffee machine and treats for the staff. The Reid’s have also ordered two Jack and Jill seats for the home’s garden as well as plants, pots and flowers.