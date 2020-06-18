+44 (0)28 6632 2066
SHOPPERS TAKE TO THE NEW NORMAL
SHOPPERS TAKE TO THE NEW NORMAL

Posted: 3:40 pm June 18, 2020
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com
WITH THE green light given for all retailers to reopen, shoppers here have been taking the new normal in their stride with many shops reporting long queues and strong sales in the first few days post-lockdown.
While many shops remain closed while they put the finishing touches to new social distancing measures, a range of different outlets, including clothes shops, cafes and coffee shops have reported brisk early trade. 
In Enniskillen traffic backed up early this week and queues of people – nearly all observing social distancing but mostly not wearing protective face makes – formed outside a number of retailers on Townhall Street and Church Street in the town. 
Jonathan Styles, pictured left, of Mercers Jewellers welcomed the reopening of all non-essential businesses across the town, and told the Herald; “It was great to see people about the town once again after what has been a very difficult three months.” 
