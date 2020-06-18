Rural pubs ‘to lose out’ under new regulations

WHILE many of us are eagerly awaiting the reopening of pubs here on July 3, it seems many local publicans are unhappy with new regulations which they say would discriminate against smaller rural licensed premises.

The announcement that pubs and hotels were to reopen came with the caveat that the end of lockdown only applied to premises with outdoor areas insured for customer access and businesses equipped to provide food. Music is also barred under the new rules and the concern is that smaller pubs and bars already operating on tight margins will lose out.

One local pub owner who does not offer food service or the required outdoor space to sell alcohol, spoke to the Herald of his concerns following the news.

He viewed it as a “poor decision by Stormont” stating that the news “came as a massive blow” as he hoped that the same rule for all pubs and bars would be applied to everyone.