Rotary Club doing their bit in Covid fight

The new President of the Rotary Club of Enniskillen, Siobhan O'Reilly with First Vice President Jisbinder Sembhi and Immediate Past President, Henry Robinson as she took over the role this week. Photo: Roy Crawford

GIVING back to the community has always been a special trait of the Rotary Club and this week the Enniskillen branch took the opportunity to express its gratitude to the many who have supported them over the past 12 months.

“I thank you for your continuing support of our work,” acknowledged Heather Ellis, Rotary President elect, “This year will be a very different Rotary year and already the Covid-19 fund which we set up recently will have been supported by many of you.”

