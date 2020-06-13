+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Race protesters defy police  warning on large gathering
Race protesters defy police  warning on large gathering

Posted: 9:31 am June 13, 2020
By Jodie Curran
LOCAL protesters gathered outside Enniskillen’s South West College on Monday afternoon in support of the BLM (Black Lives Matter) movement, despite a stern warning from authorities to “consider the risks that large gatherings pose to public safety.”
Shortly before the protest took place, PSNI took to social media to highlight their concern over the public gathering which later sparked public debate online. 
A spokesman from PSNI Fermanagh said; “We are aware of an event planned in Enniskillen today in support of Black Lives Matter. We are urging organisers to consider the risks that large gatherings pose to public safety during the current pandemic. It is extremely difficult, if not impossible, to maintain social distancing when a large crowd is gathered in one place. 
“There are still restrictions in place to stop the spread of Covid-19 so we would ask people to listen to the public health and government advice around social distancing and work with us to keep everyone safe.”
