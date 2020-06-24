Leisure centre closed for the rest of the year

A POPULAR Bundoran tourist attraction will not reopen its doors until next year. Waterworld overlooks the sea front and is a popular draw for families from Fermanagh and beyond, but this year there will be no opportunity to shoot down slides or enjoy a trip to the pirate ship.

On Friday Waterworld announced that it was with “huge regret” that the attraction would not open this season. A statement released outlined that the attraction would not reopen due to the coronavirus pandemic.

