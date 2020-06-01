Cummings controversy ‘could put locals at risk’

THERE have been claims visitors will be emboldened to come stay at their holiday homes in Fermanagh after the Prime Minister gave his backing to his advisor who allegedly broke lockdown guidelines.

There has been outrage across the UK and beyond after it was revealed prominent government advisor Dominic Cummings had travelled hundreds of miles from London to a family home in Durham during lockdown, at a time when it is understood he was isolating with Covid-19 symptoms. This anger was fuelled further when Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday that Mr Cummings had “acted with integrity.”

Many in Mr Johnson’s own party have condemned his defence of Mr Cummings, and now a local community activist has written to Fermanagh South Tyrone MP Michelle Gildernew and First Minister Arlene Foster, who is MLA for the local area, asking them to join calls for the senior advisor to be removed from his position.

Stating the consequences of Mr Cummings’ actions “could put the local population at risk”, Alliance representative Matthew Beaumont pointed out many had endured the heartbreak of not attending loved ones’ funerals, and had cancelled weddings and other events in order to halt the spread of the virus, while countless locals have also seen their jobs or livelihoods put at risk as a result of the lockdown.

“People across Fermanagh and South Tyrone have done their bit,” he said in his letter. “They stayed at home, set up help groups to support the vulnerable and isolated, they’ve become NHS volunteers or donated to food banks. We have a tight community and we have pulled together to care for the most vulnerable throughout this outbreak.

“So the news that Dominic Cummings travelled over a 500 mile round trip whilst [potentially] infected with Covid-19, potentially spreading the virus to other people, has everyone outraged.”

Mr Beaumont added: “Some people feel that if it is okay for Dominic Cummings to travel hundreds of miles while infected, it is acceptable for them to visit second homes or take holidays in Fermanagh and South Tyrone, putting our local population at risk.

“People are justifiably angry. Many of the people who didn’t visit their loved ones in care homes because the Government had told them not to, may now wish they had ignored that advice.”